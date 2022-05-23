Hundreds of passengers left stranded after Belfast flights cancelled

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded after a number of flights to and from Belfast International Airport have been cancelled.

Some EasyJet services to and from Bristol, Gatwick and Faro have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, holiday flights with TUI between Belfast and Malaga, Kos and Dalaman have all been disrupted.

Some passengers in Kos have not yet left the Greek Island despite their flight being scheduled to leave for Northern Ireland on Saturday.

On Monday morning, the International Airport website said its 6:10 flight to Gatwick with EasyJet was cancelled with the 6:40 Dalaman departure with TUI being delayed until 19:00.

Chloe Johnston was due to travel from Gatwick back home to Northern Ireland on Sunday night with EasyJet.

"We were told it was cancelled. No explanation was given and there were no staff on scene to help with enquiries or moving people on to next flight," Chloe told UTV.

Chloe managed to get booked onto an early morning departure the next day but other passengers on her original flight said the next service they could find was on Monday evening.

" There was no staff at all on site to manage the disruption. There were lots of people very distressed in tears worried at what hotels to book as everything was selling out and not sure if they would get the money back," Chloe explained.

Rosaleen Gormley was also left stranded in England last night after her EasyJet flight back to Belfast from Bristol was cancelled.

"We managed to get another flight booked for this morning but the app crashed when everyone tried to book hotel," Rosaleen said.

Rosaleen said staff then told passengers they would have to leave the airport to go to their overnight hotel.

Both EasyJet and TUI have been contacted for comment.