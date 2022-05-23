A 25 year old man is to appear in court charged with the murder of 36 year old Eamonn O'Hanlon in Gilford on Saturday night.

The man has been charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court later today.

A PSNI statement said, " As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

Mr O'Hanlon, was stabbed outside a house on Hill Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police had arrested four people over the incident, however, three were released without charge.