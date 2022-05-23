A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son and attempting to murder his 11-month-old brother claims to have no memory of the attacks.

Interviewed by police four times the accused, who was accompanied by her solicitor and a social worker throughout, told police her last memories of the Monday morning were of her older children leaving for school, playing with the boys in the play room and of calling her fiancée “to ask if we could talk".

The transcript of the defendant’s police interviews were read to the jury.

“He just yelled at me for phoning him [at work],” she told investigators, further claiming that her next memory was “like I was being pulled through a tunnel” before waking up in hospital.

The jury have already heard evidence from the boys’ father that he suggested leaving the issue until he was home from work.

He then received a text messages saying “f*** you” and then minutes later his fiancée sent him a series of texts in quick succession saying “I’m sorry….I killed the bots, and I’m dying too; the bots; the bots; the boys.”

He told the jury that when he rang his fiancée, she asked him if “I had called an ambulance yet".

He called an ambulance and then rushed home. When he arrived, he kicked down the locked front door, ran to the bedroom to find his partner and their two young children lying in the blood-saturated bed.

In court on Monday the jury heard that the defendant told police she could remember the first phone call but not the second or the text messages she sent.

In her interviews she tearfully denied to police that she knew what she was doing.

The jury heard how detectives put to her that in the space of time she can't recall, she drugged the two little boys, drugged herself, texted her fiancé, penned several notes, took the boys and a knife upstairs to the bedroom and stabbed them in their necks and abdomen in a “calculated way".

“You murdered your child and attempted to murder the other and it’s only through medical intervention that he was saved,” said the detective who asked her directly: “Did you intend to kill the boys?”

“No, no, I would not even have dreamt of it,” she told police.

“Do you accept that you killed your son?” the officer demanded to know but the boys’ mother told them “how can I - I loved them so much.”

The 41-year-old mother-of-four is on trial accused of murdering her son who was two months short of his third birthday and the attempted murder of his 11-month-old little brother on 2 March 2020.

The jury of seven men and five women have already heard harrowing evidence the 41-year-old “highly-qualified nurse” put multiple morphine pain relief patches on the children before stabbing them numerous times in the bedroom of the family home in Magheramorne outside Larne.

She left “suicide notes” that she did not want them to “experience pain” and “I'm taking my kids with me because I can't leave them with their dad".

Both boys had sustained stab wounds to their necks and abdomens but the oldest victim died as a result of a wound which severed an artery and a vain in his neck.

His little brother came within millimetres of death and had to undergo emergency surgery.

She also told police that while she remembered beginning to write notes while sitting with the boys in the playroom, she couldn’t remember the full extent of them but did confirm it was her handwriting on them.

The jury heard that among them, the notes contained messages saying: “I’m doing this to hurt the ones who hurt me and who are continuing to hurt me; I’m taking my kids with me because I can’t leave them with their dad; he is a horrible person; doesn’t have any empathy; please understand I LOVE my kids; I REALLY don’t want to do this; I don’t want to do this but I feel I have no choice.”

Other comments within the notes outlined how she wanted her “assets” to go to her two older children when she died, that she was giving medication to the boys because she “didn’t want them to experience pain” and how she was drinking alcohol and taking medication because “I don't want to feel completely torn apart when I am taking the life of my own kids".

The 41-year-old maintained however that she had no memory of writing the series of post it notes.

At one stage during the third interview, the officers try to show her the vegetable paring knife she used to stab the boys but her solicitor interjects and says “she’s distressed and doesn’t want to look” at either the knife itself or photographs of it.

In the final interview, the officers put to the accused “were you doing this to punish your partner, is that what your intent was?”

“Did you intend to kill your two children, and possibly yourself, just to her back at your partner? Or maybe just kill the children because you didn’t want them?

“You said yourself [in the notes], the older children look after themselves and you found motherhood difficult?”

“No I love motherhood,” replied the defendant, “I love my kids, I love everything about it. I would never hurt any of them.”

The officers put to her however “this was not a frenzied attack,” and suggested she had used her medical training as a nurse to make a “calculated” decision where to stab the boys so she “knew what you were doing.”

“It was all part of the plan to get back at your partner, to kill his children and make sure that he was left with nothing,” suggested the detective but the defendant denied that.

It is the Crown case that when she stabbed them, she either intended to kill them or at least intended to cause her infant sons serious harm.

The defence argues that at the time the mother was suffering from an abnormality of mind which substantially impaired her thinking, decision making and perception of consequences.

Last week, the trial judge, told the jury “there is no dispute” that the defendant stabbed the children but rather, “what is in dispute is her mental state at the relevant time".The trial continues.