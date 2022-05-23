Mum's plea for improvement on 'prison-like' cancer services for young people

Play Brightcove video

The mother of a teenage boy who died from leukemia during the coronavirus pandemic has hit out at the delays in improving facilities for young people with cancer in Northern Ireland.

She described the conditions where her 17-year-old son was treated as like a 'prison'.

Before he died Miranda Rogers' son described his surroundings at the Belfast Trust's Ten North facility as being like "hell".

Ozzie from Magherafelt died during the pandemic after a two-year battle with leukeamia.

UTV reported last year that improvements were set to be made by the Belfast Trust.

However, it has blamed "unprecedented bed pressures" for shelving the plans and has rescheduled the work for the summer.

"It's totally frustrating, it's sad because - after Ozzie passed away - packing up the room and leaving. I just felt for people (...) having to go up on Ten North,'' Miranda said.

Ozzie was admitted to Ten North ward in the City Hospital in Belfast after moving from the children's hospital at the Royal.

Miranda told UTV how she could wave at her teenage son from a distance but she could not be beside him at night as there was nowhere for her to sleep.

During his final days Ozzie described the environment as being like hell and revealed in an Instagram post how much he missed his mum being nearby.

"It was like a prison," Miranda said.

"You could see Ozzie's mental health deteriorating along with his health. He was very inward, he didn't want to speak to anyone on his phone, text anyone, or play on his Playstation.

"At a stage when they were going to withdraw antibiotics he asked why they were giving up on him?"

UTV has followed this story highlighting the lack of dedicated facilities for teenagers and young adults with cancer in Northern Ireland and their families' campaign for change.

In a letter to Miranda seen by UTV the Department for Health referred to its 10-year cancer strategy and in particular its "review of the provision of services for teenagers and young adults in Northern Ireland including transition arrangements, age appropriate environments, psychological support and long term follow up".

The Belfast Trust blamed what it described as unprecedented bed pressures but has revealed they have started a design process for a complete overhaul of the ward where Ozzie was treated.

In a statement it said said the delay to the refurbishment was "due to unprecedented bed pressures during the past four months".

It also revealed the Trust has "commenced the design process for the new specialist haematology ward which will provide modern facilities and dedicated side rooms for all patients".

In the meantime Miranda Rogers is continuing to fundraise for 'Amy's House' run by charity Clic Sargent - now known as Young Lives versus Cancer.

It is an accommodation on College Gardens in south Belfast where the Rogers family stayed during Ozzie's treatment at the City Hospital.Miranda also wants to help other families and young people and in so doing keep her son's memory alive.

''Ozzie was so loving. He loved families. He loved holidays. He loved the adventure of doing new things. He loved his guitar. He loved life and it's just so sad he was taken so soon,'' Miranda added.

Fundraising - https://www.younglivesvscancer.org.uk/what-we-do/a-free-place-to-stay/amys-house-belfast/