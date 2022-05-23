Murder charge, US delegates in Ireland and Race for Life: Monday news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Michelle Napier has your Monday morning headlines:

Murder charge

A man has been charged over the murder of Eamonn Darren O'Hanlon in Gilford.

The 36 year-old was stabbed in Hill street on Saturday morning and died from his injuries in hospital.

The 25 year old suspect is to appear in court in Newry later.

Three others who were arrested have been released unconditionally.

US Delegation in Ireland

A top US delegate has urged the UK to enter negotiations with the EU over the Protocol in good faith.

Richard Neal and his delegation met with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss over the weekend. is leading nine top law makers on their tour of on their tour of the UK and Ireland.

The delegation went to the Republic and will visit here tomorrow.

Bangor assault

A man in his 60s has suffered facial fractures in a serious assault in Bangor.

The attack happened in the Castle Street area at around 10pm on Saturday night.

Police say the attack followed an altercation a short time earlier.

A 42 year old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is to appear in court later this week.

Occupational therapy 'crisis'

Occupational therapy in Northern Ireland is in 'absolute crisis' due to a lack of staff and no new budget.

That's according to the Royal College of Occupational Therapists.

It says the current workforce is worn out and a new injection of staff is needed.

Race for Life

Hundreds of runners descended on Stormont yesterday to take part in this year's Race for Life.

The event is in support of Cancer Research saw participants running in memory of family and friends.

The UK wide event has been running for more than a quarter of a century.