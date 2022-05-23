Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour following reports of anti-social behaviour in north Belfast on Sunday.

Police said they responded to a report of a number of young people fighting and throwing stones in the Oldpark Road area shortly after 6pm.

When officers arrived, a number of young people threw stones at the police car, breaking the rear window and causing damage to the bodywork.

A PSNI statement said: "A policing operation was initiated and two males were subsequently arrested for riotous behaviour. Both juveniles have since been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service."

Police urged parents to make sure they know where their children are and what they are doing and to talk to them about the danger of getting caught up in the moment and the possible criminal outcomes they could face if they are found committing any offence. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1474 22/05/22. Alternatively, anonymous information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.