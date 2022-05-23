Three men arrested in investigation into armed burglary at home in Omagh
Three men have been arrested by detectives investigating an armed burglary that took place in Castlederg in April.
The men aged 28, 32 and 46, were arrested following a search in the Omagh area on Monday.
The arrests relate to a suspected aggravated burglary in Castlederg on Tuesday 5 April.
Shortly after 6pm on that day, three masked men armed with a sledge hammer and other weapons, broke into a house in the Drumnaby Park area.
The male resident of the home was chased by the masked men, and injured his leg fleeing from the intruders.
The occupants car, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was stolen during the incident and later found burnt out two miles away in Folliard Road, Sions Mills.
The 28 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and the 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson, aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to a vehicle and aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.
The 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson, aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and taking a vehicle without authority.All three men remain in police custody.
