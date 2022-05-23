Three men have been arrested by detectives investigating an armed burglary that took place in Castlederg in April.

The men aged 28, 32 and 46, were arrested following a search in the Omagh area on Monday.

The arrests relate to a suspected aggravated burglary in Castlederg on Tuesday 5 April.

Shortly after 6pm on that day, three masked men armed with a sledge hammer and other weapons, broke into a house in the Drumnaby Park area.

The male resident of the home was chased by the masked men, and injured his leg fleeing from the intruders.

The occupants car, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was stolen during the incident and later found burnt out two miles away in Folliard Road, Sions Mills.

The 28 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and the 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson, aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to a vehicle and aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson, aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and taking a vehicle without authority.All three men remain in police custody.

