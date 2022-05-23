With a number of flights to and from Belfast International Airport cancelled by TUI and EasyJet, the Consumer Council has issued advice on what to do.

Travelers flying in and out of Northern Ireland have a number of rights if they have had their plans disrupted.

My flight has been cancelled - what am I entitled to?

“Passengers who have been affected by cancelled flights should be offered a full refund within seven days, or re-routing via alternative transportation at the earliest opportunity by the airline," according to Richard Williams, head of transport at the Consumer Council.

"Our advice to passengers is to seek the travel option that best suits them when they are arranging alternative travel with their airline," he added.

Can I claim compensation from the airline?

“Passengers should be aware that they may also be entitled to compensation due to their flight being cancelled," Richard advises.

"To claim compensation, passengers can complete an online form on easyJet or TUI’s website."

If the airline can prove the delay was caused by “extraordinary circumstances” consumers will not receive compensation, according to the Consumer Council.

How much compensation am I entitled to?

The amount of compensation available depends on a number of factors including the length of the flight and the length of the delay in reaching the destination airport.

Those flying less than 1,500km such as domestic flights to Gatwick and Bristol who have been delayed over three hours can claim £220 each.

Those on flights between 1,500km and 3,500km which are delayed by over three hours can claim £350 each.

If your flight is over 3,500km and is delayed between three and four hours you can claim £260.

Anyone flying over 3,500km who is delayed for more than four hours can claim £520.

What if I am unhappy with the airline's response? If passengers remain dissatisfied with the airline’s response, they can get in touch with the Consumer Council by calling 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk and we will take up the complaint on their behalf, Richard explains. Consumers can find out more about their passenger rights by visiting the Consumer Council website.