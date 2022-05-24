Play Brightcove video

By Katie Andrews

It's not every day you see lambs running around the grounds of a children's hospice.

That's because the woolly visitors were marking a significant day for staff at the Children's Hospice in Glengormley.

They have been awarded the Freedom of the Borough by Newtownabbey and Antrim council.

The honour historically allows those awarded the honour to parade sheep through a town centre - today it is awarded for those that have contributed massively in the community.

Heather Weir, the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hospice, said the award has boosted staff morale.

She said: "Whenever we got the message to say that we had been honoured ... it just created such a great sense of pride and something that all the staff felt so valued by the council recognising the efforts that they go to every day."

The charity has been operating for over 40 years, and staff work around the clock providing care for patients with short and long-time care illness.

It's a life-line for many families in Northern Ireland.

Stuart and Marrisa McKinney's five-year-old son James has been going to the hospice in Glengormley for four years.

Marissa McKinney pictured with her son James.

James has cerebral palsy and he has a community of nurses around him providing him with the care and help he needs.

Stuart McKinney has described the hospice as a "life-line".

