Census results, legacy protests and monkeypox: Tuesday's news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Michelle Napier has your Tuesday morning headlines:

Census results

The results of the 2021 Northern Ireland census are set to be revealed later.

The census is carried out once every 10 years and provides an estimate of all the people and households here.

The data is used by central and local government, health authorities and other organisations to plan and provide future services.

Legacy protests

Relatives whose loved ones were killed during the Troubles are travelling to Westminster to protest against the Government's controversial legacy plans.

The bill includes immunity for people who co-operate with a new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

The Government says the legislation aims to provide better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans.

US Delegation to address Dáil

A delegation of US politicians has warned the Government that unilaterally removing the Northern Ireland Protocol 'will not work'.

The politicians are visiting Northern Ireland and the Republic this week amid ongoing tensions caused by the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

They are due to address the Dail later this afternoon.

Monkeypox

The Public Health Agency says a multidisciplinary incident management team has been established in Northern Ireland to prepare for any risk to the population from monkeypox.

There are currently no cases here - however 57 cases have been confirmed across the UK.

The PHA says it is in regular contact with the UK Health Security Agency regarding the situation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.