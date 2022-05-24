Current system for dealing with past 'is broken' - Lewis

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has opened a Westminster debate over the Government's controversial legacy proposals.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is getting its second reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

It would offer immunity to those deemed to have co-operated with an information retrieval body, and would also stop future inquests and civil actions related to the Troubles, although it does not fully close the door to criminal prosecutions.

The proposed legislation has been widely criticised by Northern Ireland's political parties, as well as victims' campaigners, the Irish Government and Amnesty International.

In his opening speech, Mr Lewis said he knows that this legislation will "remain challenging for some".

He continued: "I want to say directly to all those individuals and their families - I respect the personal tragedies that drive their determination to seek truth and accountability for the losses they have suffered, and I share that determination.

"The Government is not - and will never - ask them to forget what they have been through in the name of reconciliation.

"This is not about ‘drawing a line’, forgetting or forcing forgiveness.

"But we must find a way to obtain information and provide accountability more quickly and comprehensively than the current system - and in a way that aids reconciliation, both for you and for the whole of Northern Ireland."