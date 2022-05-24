The families of some victims killed in the Troubles are holding a number of protests against the Government's introduction of its controversial legacy legislation.

It comes as the bill is debated by MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Relatives gathered at a protest in Belfast outside government offices, while further demonstrations are being staged in Londonderry and also in London.

A letter has been handed in to Downing Street by Relatives for Justice in opposition to the legislation.

Mark Thompson, chief executive of the group, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson "needs to listen".

"These people don't listen. They don't care a jot for anyone. They don't care a jot for people in England and particularly in the north of England and other parts of it," he told the PA news agency. "They care only for themselves."

The Government has said the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill aims to provide better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans.

The draft laws offer immunity to those who are deemed to have co-operated with an information retrieval body.

