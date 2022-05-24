Play Brightcove video

With the government introducing its controversial legacy bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday, three experts give their analysis of what the legislation means.

On View From Stormont, we spoke to Professor Kieran McAvoy from Queen's University, Belfast, Professor Brandon Hamber from Ulster University and Alan McBride from WAVE Trauma Centre.

