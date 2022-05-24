Man shot in back in north Belfast by masked man

A man in his thirties has been shot in his back in the Westland Way area of North Belfast.

Police received a report of a shooting shortly before 12:20am on Tuesday morning.

The victim has since been taken to hospital for his injuries.

Speaking about the incident in north Belfast, Detective Sergeant Dougherty said:

"A suspect, described as slim and dressed all in dark clothing with a mask on and a hood drawn tight over his face, is believed to have fled the area on foot in the direction of Westland Road.

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 22 of 24/5/22," Detective Sergeant Dougherty added.

Last night, PSNI Air Support confirmed it had been 'supporting officers' in North Belfast.

The shooting follows reports of violence at interface areas in the north of the city for a second night in a row.

Local councillor Paul McCusker, who is also a community worker, said that local residents were reporting that people were carrying weapons and 'it's frightening for them to witness.'

"If this doesn’t stop someone will get seriously hurt and those involved need to be aware that no one supports this," Cllr McCusker said.

"Young people need to be aware of the dangers being involved in this and if arrested by police they could get a criminal record. "We need all political and community reps to work together to help put a stop to this before it escalates and police to increase patrols and have more presence across all interfaces."

