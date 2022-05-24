Mum on trial for stabbing sons declines to give evidence

A woman on trial for the murder and attempted murder of her infant sons has declined to give evidence on her own behalf, her senior barrister confirmed on Tuesday.

Following the end of the prosecution case at Antrim Crown Court, defence QC Kieran Mallon confirmed the 41-year-old mother “won’t be giving evidence herself”.

He also confirmed to trial Judge Patricia Smyth the mother-of-four had been advised that “the stage has now been reached at which point she may give evidence and if she chooses not to, or having been sworn in without good reason refuses to answer questions, the jury may draw such inferences as appear proper from her failure to do so".

The defence case will start on Wednesday and the jury have been told the first witness to be called will be consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Liam Dodge.

Earlier on Tuesday the jury saw at first hand the knife the defendant used to stab her two toddler sons.

As Detective Sergeant Speers carried the knife over to the jury, the lethal weapon passed just a few feet from the defendant sitting behind a glass partition in the dock.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the senior officer had to hold the plastic tube containing the vegetable paring knife, walking from juror to juror to allow the seven men and five women the opportunity to study the weapon used by the 41-year-old.

The mother-of-four is on trial accused of murdering her son who was two months short of his third birthday and the attempted murder of his 11-month-old little brother on 2 March 2020.

The jury have already heard harrowing evidence the “highly-qualified nurse” put multiple morphine pain relief patches on the children before stabbing them numerous times in the bedroom of the family home outside Larne.

They have heard she left “suicide notes” that she did not want them to “experience pain” and “I'm taking my kids with me because I can't leave them with their dad".

It is the Crown case that she stabbed them, their mother either intended to kill them or at least intended to cause her infant sons really serious harm.

The defence argue that at the time, she was suffering from an abnormality of mind which substantially impaired her thinking, decision making and perception of consequences.

Last week, the trial judge, told the jury “there is no dispute” that the defendant stabbed the children but rather, “what is in dispute is her mental state at the relevant time".

The jury also heard evidence on Tuesday from the defendant’s ex-husband, who told prosecuting QC Charles MacCreanor he had know her since she was a teenager.

He said that throughout their relationship and marriage, the defendant was “very controlling”.

He recounted numerous incidents when she: punched him in the face and dislocated his jaw; threw hot coffee over him; 'keyed' his company car and smashed company laptops; deliberately drove fast knowing it scared him; burnt or cut up his clothes; and "flew into a rage” when she discovered he was dating another woman after they had separated.

He also told Mr MacCreanor about an argument where, after the defendant threw a glass ashtray at him, saying: “I saw her shuffling around in the knife draw of the kitchen at which point it all seemed very scary.

“I started backing out of the house. She didn’t go at me with it, just stood there and threatened me with it.

“I continued to back out of the house and into the driveway. She stood at the door. I jumped in the car and I just went,” he told the jury.

He said even though the defendant had been aggressive and violent towards him, when it came to the former couples’ two children, “I know she loved them very deeply".

Mr MacCreanor asked if there was “ever any sign of any harm to them” and he replied “no never.”

Under cross-examination from Mr Mallon, the senior barrister asked the witness that over the course of their relationship, “do you accept that her behaviour was bizarre on a near monthly basis?”

“I would just say more angry and then it escalated,” said the defendant’s ex.

“Do you accept that she was not a well woman,” Mr Mallon put to him, but was told “I cannot make that determination I’m afraid”, although he did concede that the 41-year-old “loved her children very much.”

The trial continues with the defence case due to start on Wednesday.