A 31 year old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Caoimhin Cassidy in 2019.

He has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Caoimhin's body was found by emergency services shortly after 4am on Saturday 1 June 2019 when they responded to a crashed red Mazda on fire in Londonderry's Creggan Estate, where the 18 year old lived.

A post-mortem later determined the 18 year old was not seriously injured as a result of the crash, but was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters, who is dealing enquiries into Caoimhim's death, has made a fresh appeal for information.

“It has been almost three years since Caoimhin died and, understandably, his family want to know what happened to him.

Police say Caoimhin Cassidy, whose body was found in a burning car, was probably alive when the blaze started. Credit: UTV

"We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him.

"I am appealing to anyone who has information, or if you know something, I would ask you to do the right thing and tell us." Police are urging anyone with information to call detectives on 101 or make a report online on the PSNI website or through Crimestoppers.

At the time of Caoimhin's death the local priest Father Joe Gormley told UTV the family had been left devastated by his death and that, while Caoimhin had made some bad choices, he had been trying to turn his life around.

“I visited the family last night and they’re in a state of shock and sadness,” Father Gormley said at the time.

“He was a brother, he was a son, he was a grandson … He’ll be badly missed by all the family.

“He was trying to turn his life around and he was receiving support from social services and people in this parish as well.”

