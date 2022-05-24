Play Brightcove video

Chris Shields wants to carry his form into a successful European campaign for Linfield this summer.

Shields’ impressive first season with the Blues resulted in a clean sweep of Player of the Year awards from the supporters clubs not to mention picking up the prestigious Danske Bank Player of the Year at the NI Football Awards and the Ulster Footballer of the Year.

The draw for the Champions League first qualifying round takes place in June 14th and Shields believes Linfield can do well in Europe if they stay on the right side of the draw.

The Irish League champions came agonisingly close to reaching the Europa League group stages in 2019 but lost out on away goals.

Shields was part of the Dundalk side which reached the group stages of the Europa League after a successful run in 2020, they came up against Arsenal, Molde and Raid Wien.