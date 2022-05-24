Passengers at Belfast International Airport are continuing to face disruption, with some holidaymakers on a flight to Dalaman in Turkey being delayed by over 24 hours.

The TUI flight was supposed to leave Belfast International at 7:05am on Monday morning.

However, passengers were told they would not leaving for Turkey until Tuesday morning at 7:05am.

One holidaymaker told UTV they went back to Belfast International for 3:45am on Tuesday morning, only to be told a short time later that they would not be departing until 9am.

They were also told by TUI that for 'operational reasons' their flight would be operating via Charleroi in Belgium where there would be an "operational crew change."

The flight is not expected to land in Dalaman until 4:30pm - almost 27 hours later than originally planned.

One traveller told UTV how she felt it was "so unfair to lose 2 days of our holiday."

TUI has been contacted for comment.

The latest disruption comes after travellers said they experienced 'chaos' when TUI and EasyJet flights to the likes of Gatwick, Bristol, Liverpool Malaga, Kos and Faro were all disrupted.

