A viable device has been been found as part of a security alert in the Co Armagh village of Whitecross.

The Ballymoyer Road in the village was closed for a period but has since reopened.

The PSNI and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene of the alert and took away the device for further examination.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact them through Crimestoppers anonymously on 101 quoting reference number 1701 of 23/05/22.

