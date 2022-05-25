A Coleraine resident escaped injury after he kicked a petrol bomb away after it was thrown at his home.

The incident happened at around 12.30am on Wednesday morning (25 May) on Laurel Avenue.

Police said the property’s occupant managed to kick it away, however the door was badly damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.

Two males aged 17 and 18 have been arrested and remain in police custody.