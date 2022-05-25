A man found beaten and unconscious in a Belfast street in the Holyland area told police he has no recollection of the attack.

Police are appealing for information following the report of an assault on the Ormeau Road in the early hours of Tuesday 17 May. Officers received a report that a man, aged in his 20’s, had been discovered unconscious by a member of the public at around 2.30am, between McClure Street and Fitzroy Avenue on the Ormeau Road.

A PSNI statement said: "The man had sustained a number of facial and head injuries and was unable to recall any details of the attack. An ambulance was called and he was then taken to hospital where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

"Officers would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with the investigation to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1355 17/05/22.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."