A man has died after a three vehicle collision on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon on Tuesday (24th May).

The collision, involving a blue Ford Ka, a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry, occurred shortly after 8:20pm.

The man in his 60s was the driver of the Ka. He was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.

The road remains closed while police continue their enquiries. Diversions are in place at Agharan Cross and Tullycullion Road.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1474 24/05/22. In a separate incident on Tuesday, a woman died after a crash near Ballynahinch.