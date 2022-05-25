Play Brightcove video

A memorial has been held in Killyleagh for James Hughes, who lost his life in the Falklands War 40 years ago.

James had spent 18 years serving in the Royal Navy before joining the Merchant Navy, and was assigned to the Falklands to serve on the Atlantic Conveyor, a supply ship delivering goods to the front lines of the war.

The Conveyor was struck by a torpedo while James was on board, and he lost his life aged 47.

He is believed to be the only person from the Falklands conflict to be commemorated on a war memorial in Northern Ireland.

His sister Janet recalled the moment she discovered her brother had lost his life in the conflict, fought nearly 8,000 miles away from home, leaving behind five daughters.

"Absolutely devastated. I knew it was going to be very difficult to tell my mum.

"They were all devastated, every one of them.

"The youngest one was only eleven whenever she was told that her daddy was killed.

"I think it is very important to remember what they did.

"They gave their lives, so it's very important that people know that."

