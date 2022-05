The PSNI has named the man who died in a crash in Dungannon on Tuesday as Paul McLarnon.

Mr McLarnon was a 61-year-old man from the Antrim area.

He was hurt after his blue Ford Ka was involved in a crash with a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry around 8.20 pm on the Cookstown Road.

He was treated at the scene but died of his injuries.

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage of it, to contact them.