Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your morning headlines

CRASH DEATH

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in county Down yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the crash on the Newcastle road near Ballynahinch at around half past three.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

CULTURE

Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation will be introduced at Westminster later today.

The UK Government will unveil a bill containing a full cultural package initially set out in the New Decade New Approach deal in 2020.

The move will give Irish language official status in Northern Ireland, which campaigners hailed as historic.

DELEGATES

US delegates will arrive in Londonderry later this morning to meet with local politicians. The nine members, led by Richie Neal, from the House of Representatives are touring the UK and Ireland and are seeking to calm tensions around the workings of the Northern Ireland protocol. Yesterday during a visit in Mr Neal said concerns around the protocol appeared to be 'manufactured' sparking anger from unionists.

WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP

Glentoran and Cliftonville will go head to head in the Women's Premiership.

The Reds are sitting in pole position going into this evening's game after an 8 nil victory against Mid-Ulster last week.