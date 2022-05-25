A woman has died following a crash on the Newcastle Road, near Drumaness, outside Ballynahinch on Tuesday (24 May).

Police attended the scene along with the Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance after receiving reports of a collision at 3:30pm and the road was closed for several hours.

Inspector Campbell said: “Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 877 24/05/22.”