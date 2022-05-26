Cliftonville cemented their place at the top of the Women’s Irish Premiership with a 3-0 win over reigning champions Glentoran on Wednesday night.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan opened the scoring at Solitude, before sisters Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness added to the Reds tally.

The result moved Cliftonville five points clear at the top of the table.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan missed the game with a foot injury Credit: Pacemaker

The concern for Northern Ireland fans, however, was the sight of captain Marissa Callaghan at the game on crutches with a foot injury just six weeks before the European Championships in England.

Kenny Shiels’ side start their first ever major tournament against Norway on 7 July in Southampton.

Elsewhere, Sion Swifts beat Derry City 3-0 in their north-west derby, Linfield were 4-1 winners at Lisburn, while Crusaders beat Mid Ulster 4-2.