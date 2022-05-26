The coroner is due to deliver a verdict in the inquest into the death of Orlaith Quinn.

She took her own live at the Belfast’s Royal Jubilee Maternity on 11 October 2018, just two days after she gave birth to her third child.

She was 33 years old.

The inquest has already heard her death could "more likely" have been avoided had appropriate care been in place.

A midwife on duty at the time of Mrs Quinn’s death told the inquest earlier this month that she had asked if she needed one-to-one supervision as “she had attempted suicide and had suicidal thoughts", but was informed Mrs Quinn did not.