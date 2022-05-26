Coroner finds death of new mum Orlaith Quinn was preventable

The coroner has found the death of a new mum who took her own life after the birth of her third child was both "foreseeable and preventable".

The verdict found there were "missed opportunities" in the care of 33-year-old Orlaith Quinn.

Madam coroner Doogan ruled Mrs Quinn was experiencing postpartum psychosis, a serious mental illness at the time of her death and there was a lack of a clear management plan.

The corner also called for the establishment of a mother and baby unit in Northern Ireland to provide support for suffering mental distress during and after pregnancy.

Mrs Quinn took her own life in October 2018 at Belfast's Royal Jubilee Maternity hospital.She had given birth to her third child just 48 hours earlier

The inquest heard a psychiatrist did not believe she was a suicide risk.

That's despite Mrs Quinn telling her family and medical staff she had attempted suicide three times during her pregnancy.

Her husband previously told the inquest his wife was "manic, uncontrollable and exploding with all kinds of emotion".

She was in "extreme mental pain" and after 17 years together she was not the Orlaith he knew and loved.

Speaking after the verdict, Mrs Quinn's mother Siobhan Graham said that "part of us died when Orlaith died" and that in Belfast Trust "womens' lives are cheap".

"Women are put out of maternity units six hours after giving birth" said Mrs Graham, "and then we wonder why professionals who have been in the game for thirty-five years have never seen a case of postpartum psychosis."