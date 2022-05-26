Police in Londonderry investigating a video of a masked gunman firing shots in the air at a cemetery in April have arrested a 48-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.

The arrest was made after a search of a property in Strabane on Thursday (25 May) morning.

The man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he will be questioned by detectives.

Video footage emerged of the incident showing a masked gunman firing shots into the air in a cemetery where a number of people are present and look on. Following enquiries, detectives believe the incident occurred in Strabane in April.