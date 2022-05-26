The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Northern Ireland, it is understood.

So far 78 cases have been detected across the UK, with that number rising daily.

It is understood a case has been undergoing testing in Northern Ireland in the past couple of days.

The Department of Health is expected to make an announcement later on Thursday.

The answers to the most asked questions about monkeypox

Confirmed monkeypox cases in the UK more than double to 57

Speaking earlier this week, representatives at the Public Health Agency urged caution.

Dr Gillian Armstrong, Head of Health Protection at the PHA in Northern Ireland, said: “Monkeypox is usually a mild self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks. “The infection can be passed on through close contact with someone with the infection, or contact with clothing or linens used by a person who has monkeypox. “However, the virus does not usually spread easily between people and the risk to the Northern Ireland population is considered low.”

Queen's University Virologist Dr Bamford said action will have to be taken to prevent widespread community transmission. “We don’t tend to have a lot of that vaccine so at the minute we are not going to rely on that to control any outbreaks of the virus. "We need to control it using traditional means. We need to figure out what is a bit different with this outbreak and can we control it in parts of the world outside of our shores. "The second thing is we need to be able to do is to track this virus as it spreads,” he said. Dr Bamford added: “Also, for those people affected they need to practice really good hygiene and isolation. We know these things worked for covid and they will work even better for this virus.” However, Dr Bamford said that “people are fatigued and don’t want to go back to those things. So on the flip side people might be less willing to get on board with these public health messages.”