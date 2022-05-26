Play Brightcove video

CONGRESS VISIT

A delegation of US politicians will meet with the five main political parties on Thursday.

The nine members led by Congressman Richard Neal where in Londonderry on Wednesday. They are here to discuss the post-Brexit trading arrangements, however, Mr Neal has been criticised by unionists for claiming the Protocol dispute was a "manufactured issue".

Ahead of their meeting today, the DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says their visit has been more of a hindrance than a help.

EQUALITY

A woman who was made redundant while shielding during pregnancy has been awarded £15,000 from her employer in a discrimination case. 36-year-old Suzanne Rice took the case against Flint Studios Limited after claiming she felt uncomfortable about the way she was treated by senior male colleagues believing it was because she was a young women. The case settled without admission of liability before it went to a hearing.

ASSEMBLEY RECALL

Sinn Fein is tabling a motion to recall the Assembly in a bid to nominate a Speaker and appoint first and deputy first ministers. The DUP has refused to support these moves until there's action over the Northern Ireland protocol. The party's petition requires the signatures of 30 MLAs.

BORDER SURVEY

Almost two-thirds of people here believe Brexit has increased the likelihood of Irish unity. According to the latest Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey it also showed 48 percent of people support Northern Ireland remaining within the UK, with 34 percent saying they would vote for a united Ireland tomorrow.

WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP

Cliftonville cemented their place at the top of the Women's Irish Premiership with a 3-nil win over Glentoran last night. But the worrying sight for Northern Ireland fans was captain Marissa Callaghan on crutches at Seaview due to a foot injury just six weeks before the Euros. Elsewhere there were wins for Linfield, Crusaders and Sion Swifts.