The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is holding its Northern Ireland CenteNIal Parade on Saturday, after having to delay it in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is expected to see more than 25,000 people come to Belfast to watch and participate in the parade.

Here's all the information you need to know leading up to the event.

Where is the event taking place?

The march will begin at Parliament Buildings in the Stormont estate. From 10am there will be entertainment and food available for attendees at Stormont.

There will be platform proceedings in front of Parliament Buildings at 12:00pm, including an address from Grand Master Most Worshipful Bro. Edward Stevenson.

The parade will then leave Stormont at 1pm, travelling through east Belfast towards the City Hall.

The parade will go through the following areas;

Prince of Wales Avenue

Upper Newtownards Road

Newtownards Road

Bridge End

Ann Street

Victoria Street

High Street

Castle Place

Donegall Place

The parade will end at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall.

What is the advice for those travelling through Belfast on Saturday?

The PSNI are advising anyone travelling through Belfast to leave extra time for their journeys on Saturday to account for any disruption and delays.

There will be a series of traffic diversions along the parade route, however the Police are asking people to anticipate delays.

