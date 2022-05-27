Play Brightcove video

History has a way of repeating itself in the GAA.

Whether it's Mayo losing finals or Tyrone beating Kerry come All-Ireland time, some events seem to keep happening year after year.

So both Derry and Donegal could be forgiven for feeling a touch of Deja vú at the Ulster Football Final on Sunday.

It's been almost 25 years since Derry last claimed an Ulster crown, and their opponents in 1998 are the same ones they'll face in Clones this weekend.

Derry football has been short of highlights in recent years. They hadn't won a knockout match in UIster in seven seasons before 2022.But this is a Derry team buzzing with self-belief, and ready to write some new history come Sunday.

It took a Joe Brolly goal to separate the two counties on that famous day in 1998 and Derry's current coach Rory Gallagher is anticipating a close contest this time out.

"Donegal have won their two games very comfortably", said the Oak Leafers Boss, "It's about whatever players can come up with big moments, whatever team can come up with the collective will that's gonna win it."

Derry have some bruises against this Donegal side as they narrowly lost a tense game against the Tír Chonaill men in last year's Ulster Championship.

Half back and star of this year's championship Gareth McKinless accepts that Donegal "deservedly" won that game in Ballybofey, but is hoping for a different outcome this time out."It's our first Ulster final since 2011, it's gonna be absolutely unbelievable. Hopefully we'll come out on top."

It's the first big final for this Derry group who have been arguably the standout team in all four of the provincial championships this year.They've smashed their way to Clones, taking care of All-Ireland champions and local rivals Tyrone before handling routine challengers Monaghan the last day out.

But Donegal will pose a different threat, one Coach Gallagher is all too familiar with.

In his own words he "knows them well", having coached the North-western county in the last decade.

Gallagher had a difficult time taking over from the legendary Jim McGuinness, and his stint in charge of Donegal has become part of a tale of underachievement for Tír Chonaill men.Donegal have had no problems getting to Ulster finals in recent years, but their All-Ireland form has flattered to deceive at times, with their last final appearance coming in McGuinness' swansong year of 2014.

Current head coach Declan Bonner is keeping his eyes on the challenge of Derry this weekend however, saying "it's gonna take a huge, huge performance" to win.

"Ulster titles are not won easily. Derry have beaten two of the favourites in the competition, so we're under no illusion at the task ahead."

The task for both teams isn't just to beat their neighbors and win the most hotly-contested provincial championship in Gaelic Football, but to overcome the repetitions of recent history.Can Derry put a quarter of a century of pain behind them and be top dogs in the Northern province once again?Will Donegal be able to reclaim a championship they've dominated, and give this talented team a clearer path to Sam Maguire?

We'll find out come Sunday in Clones.

