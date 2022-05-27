Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has recalled striker Kyle Lafferty to the Northern Ireland squad.

The 34-year-old is the second highest scorer for his country and is keen to carry on his recent goal scoring form for Kilmarnock which helped gain them promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

Jonny Evans is also back in after missing the March friendlies due to a hamstring injury but his brother Corry Evans, who captained Sunderland back to the Championship in their play-off victory last weekend, won't be joining up with the squad because he is injured. His teammate Carl Whinchester is also carrying a knock but Trai Hume has been included.

Up front Josh Magennis is another casualty but Glentoran's Conor McMenamin has the chance to win his first cap. He joined up with the training squad last week and impressed Baraclough at St George's Park.

The Northern Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League games in June is as follows:

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday), Trevor Carson (St Mirren), Luke Southwood (Reading), Josh Clarke (Glenavon).

Defenders – Daniel Ballard (Arsenal), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Middlesbrough), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town).

Midfielders – Steven Davis and Charlie McCann (both Rangers), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Liam Donnelly (Motherwell), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United), Ali McCann (Preston North End), Niall McGinn (Dundee), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).

Forwards – Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City).