Andrew Weir was just a teenager when he thought he didn’t have much longer to live.

The Leukaemia he had fought at the age of 15 had returned.

It was 1982 and his only chance of survival was a bone marrow transplant.

Luckily Andrew’s brother David was found to be a match and he became his donor.

40 years on and the brothers are celebrating this remarkable milestone.

Andrew is believed to be Northern Ireland’s longest surviving bone marrow transplantee.

“Thinking back on 40 years ago, there was never a dream that I would have that I would be sitting here 40 years later,” he told UTV.

Andrew met his wife Myra during his treatment

The transplant took place at the Royal Victoria Hospital. While he was there, Andrew met Myra, who would soon become his wife.

“We’ve been together for 40 years and it's the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said.

Over the past four decades Andrew has participated in the Transplant Games and has won medals for swimming and golf.

However, he has had some health complications over the years including a heart attack, thyroid cancer, heart failure and hip replacements.

But he keeps fighting back.

One of the doctors involved in Andrew’s care over the years, Dr Damian Finnegan, a consultant in Haematology for the Belfast Health Trust, said: “It is fantastic.

"When you think that Andrew had this transplant 40 years ago and the fact that he has remained in remission and that he has remained so positive regarding the whole experience.”

The bond between the brothers has strengthened over the years.

But for Andrew there is a downside to having received his brother’s bone marrow.

“I used to be a good golfer and I used to be able to sing as well. But since I have had David’s bone marrow I can't play golf and I can't sing,” he joked.

“I am one of the lucky ones. There are so many people waiting for transplants. We need more people to sign up on the bone marrow register as potential donors and help to save many more lives,” he added.

