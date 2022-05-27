Play Brightcove video

ELECTRIC PRICE RISE

Another crushing blow in this cost of living crisis - with two electricity suppliers announcing major price hikes.

Budget Energy is increasing prices by 27% from today while SSE Airtricity is set to increase prices by 33% from the 1st June.

The move will effect nearly a quarter of a million domestic customers here. It follows Northern Ireland's biggest electricity supplier Power NI - it increased prices by over 27% last week.

FUEL PAYMENT

Well as people struggle to make ends meet - The Finance Minister Conor Murphy is engaged in talks with the treasury to ensure all homes in Northern Ireland get the £400 energy bill discount, in the absence of an Executive. It comes as the Chancellor unveiled a multi-billion pound package of measures yesterday, that will see households receiving benefits getting up to one thousand pounds.

HATE CRIME

Crimestoppers is offering a £5000 reward, for information about two separate arson attacks on a Belfast Multi-Cultural centre.

The building on Donegal Pass was set alight in January last year and it was targeted again last month. Police are treating both attacks as hate crimes.

TRANSFER

Cliftonville have bolstered their attack with the signing of Ronan Hale from Larne. As part of the deal, defender Aaron Donnelly moves in the opposite direction.