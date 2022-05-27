Cliftonville have bolstered their attack with the signing of Ronan Hale from Larne.

“Delighted to finally get this deal over the line. Can’t wait to get going and enjoy these next few years!” the striker tweeted.

The north Belfast club had tried to sign the striker in January after Larne splashed out a reported fee of £100,000 on Lee Bonis from Portadown.

Hale scored 36 goals in all competitions in two years at Inver Park – scoring four in his final game for Larne as they beat Glentoran in the Europa Conference League Play-Off.

“I want to thank Ronan for his efforts in a Larne shirt and his final game for the club was a good way to sign off!,” said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

“He came on in that game determined to make an impact and he certainly managed it.

“Ronan has done well for us and I’d like to think we have done well for him in his two seasons here. We wish him well.”

Aaron Donnelly is swapping Cliftonville for Larne Credit: Larne FC

As part of the deal, defender Aaron Donnelly moves in the opposite direction.

“Aaron is a player I have long admired and everyone in the league has seen his ability over the last six years,” Lynch told Larne’s website.

“I have worked with him at Academy level, so I know first half the qualities he brings and the professionalism and commitment he will show.

“At just 22, Aaron is someone who has more than 100 games of top flight under his belt and that will stand him in good stead.

“When the chance came up to work with him I jumped at it and I’m sure the fans will be delighted once they see him in a Larne shirt.”