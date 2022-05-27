UTV wins 'News Coverage' category at the RTS NI awards

UTV News has won a major award for its special news programme about the Ballymurphy inquest findings.

The news team picked up the much coveted ‘News Coverage’ award at the Royal Television Society Regional awards held at Belfast City Hall on Thursday night.

This is the fourth time in the past six years that UTV has picked up this award in recognition of its news coverage.

The judges said of the UTV Live Special on Ballymurphy: `A great deal of thought was given to the elements brought together on an historic day, to make a clean and clear programme.’

Chris Hagan News Editor at UTV said, “To win the News Coverage award for the fourth time in the past six years is an outstanding achievement. It is a true reflection of the day-in day-out quality and dedication of our news team both behind and in front of the camera.’’

Two ‘Up Close’ programmes were also in the final three shortlist in the ‘Current Affairs’ category. ‘An Island’s Shame’ told of the mother and baby home scandal in Northern Ireland and ‘Minority Report’ shone a light on racism here.

Former UTV presenter Gloria Hunniford won the Brian Waddell Outstanding Achievement Award, in recognition of her seven decades in the industry, which she received at the end of the evening from another former UTV star, Eamonn Holmes.