The Husband of a young mum who took her own live at the RVH Maternity unit in Oct 2018 wants a 'full and frank public apology' from the Belfast Trust after a corner found she would still be alive today had she received the right care.

Play Brightcove video

Following an inquest into her death the coroner ruled Mrs Quinn was experiencing postpartum psychosis - a serious mental illness at the time of her death despite medical professionals not viewing her as a suicide risk.

Madam Dougan told her family there was a 'lack' of a management plan for the 33 year old and 'missed opportunities' in her care.

Her family always believed she was failed by the Health Service.

The inquest heard how Mrs Quinn told her family she had attempted suicide three times during her pregnancy.

Her husband described how his wife was “manic, uncontrollable and exploding with all kinds of emotion”. She was in “extreme mental pain” and after 17 years together she was not the Orlaith he knew and loved.

He also the told the inquest of the “pain in his childrens eyes” at losing their mum and they find it hard to accept her death.

The coroner said there should be the establishment of a mother and baby unit in NI to help other mothers.

Orlaith's family do not want her death to be in vein.

Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Trust were asked for a response by UTV.