Wrightbus has secured a deal to supply 60 hydrogen buses to Germany.

60 Kite Hydroliner single deck buses will be delivered to German Bus operator Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK) over the next two years.

The deal comes a fortnight after the Ballymena-based company secured a landmark deal to export its hydrogen buses to Australia.

RVK, which operates bus services in Cologne, already has the largest fleet of hydrogen Fuel Cell EV buses in Europe.

The buses will be the first integral left-hand drive vehicles that Wrightbus has made and exported since green entrepreneur Jo Bamford bought the firm out of administration in 2019.

“This deal is a significant one for us in many ways. Not only is it our first European order since I took over, but it’s also our second international deal in quick succession and it shows that Wrightbus has a huge part to play on the global stage,” said Wrightbus Executive Chairman, Jo Bamford.

“RVK already has a substantial hydrogen fleet so for them to order from Wrightbus and recognise us as a leader in the sector is hugely gratifying and a testament to the reputation we’ve built up in the zero-emission sector.

“The recent appointment of our dedicated European Chief Commercial Officer Jean-Luc Deflandre highlights our desire to grow in the market, and we’re hoping this order marks the start of the roll out of many left-hand drive zero-emission buses in cities across Europe and beyond in the coming years.”

RVK Managing Director, Dr. Marcel Frank, said he was excited to be working with Wrightbus.

“We have currently received federal funding to expand our hydrogen bus fleet by 2025. The combination of the most economical offer with a robust service concept is the reason why we placed the order with Wrightbus.”

Water vapour is the only emission from the hydrogen-powered Kite Hydroliner buses, which have a range of 640 miles and can carry 90 passengers.