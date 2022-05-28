Man in critical condition after Belfast serious assault

A man is in a critical condition following a serious assault in Belfast.

Police said it followed reports of an altercation at a property in the Abdington Drive area at around 9.45pm on Friday.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition at this time.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in police custody.

Detectives have asked anyone with further information to come forward.