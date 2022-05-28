Play Brightcove video

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Belfast on Saturday to celebrate the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The event had been due to take place last year but was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Up to 20,000 Orange Order members marched to mark the moment - but amid the pageantry, there was a potent message on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

'Serious assault'

A man is in a critical condition following a serious assault in the Abingdon Drive area of Belfast.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

'Monkeypox cases'

The Republic of Ireland has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

The case was detected on Friday night, the Health and Safety Executive says. A further suspected case is under investigation.

Northern Ireland had its first confirmed case on Thrusday, and a total of 106 cases have now been identified across the UK.

'Ulster Championship hopes'

Derry and Donegal are gearing up for the final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship in Clones on Saturday.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher is hoping his players can tap into the momentum they've built up over the past year, as they look to win the Anglo Celt Cup for the first time since 1998.

"It's topped off when you win championship matches," he told UTV.

"That brings great momentum and great energy and we're hoping to tap into that and really enjoy the buildup to it, but also prepare really well and make sure we bring a brilliant performance on the day."