Man suffers burn injuries in suspected Newry acid attack

A man has reportedly had acid thrown over him during an assault in Newry.

Police said he was assaulted by a number of people at a property in the Chancellors Hall area of the city, shortly before 2.50am on Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries which include burns and a suspected broken arm.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "A Volkswagen car, which is believed to possibly have been linked to the incident, was later discovered burnt out in the Fort Hill Road area.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist, to call 101.”