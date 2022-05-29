Play Brightcove video

'Acid attack'

A man has had acid thrown over him during an attack in Newry.

The victim was assaulted by a number of people at the house in the Chancellors Hall area overnight.

He's been taken to hospital for treatment for his burns and a suspected broken arm. A car believed to be linked to the incident was found burned out at Fort Hill Road.

'RUC commemoration'

The Prince of Wales has paid tribue to RUC officers as hundreds of people gathered in Belfast to mark 100 years since its formation.

Church, political and police leaders joined with former officers for the commemoration.

'World War One grenade found'

An unexploded World War One grenade has been discovered by a child on a beach in Co Down.

The young boy alerted the police after he came across the device on Cultra beach on Saturday.

The Army bomb squad attended the scene and confirmed it was a live, 'Mills Bomb' hand grenade from the first World War.

They brought the device to Crawfordsburn Country Park where a controlled explosion was carried out.

'Ulster champions'

Derry have ended their long wait for an Ulster Championship title after beating Donegal in Clones.

The teams were neck and neck throughout the game, and were tied at the end of normal time, but Derry edged in front in extra time to win it by 1-16 to 1-14.

They lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 1998.