Police have announced a reward of up to £20,000 in a bid to help track down the killer of Mark Hall.

The 31-year-old was murdered in a gun attack in west Belfast in December 2021.

The reward is being offered up by Crimestoppers for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark Hall was shot dead in a brutal gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on Saturday 18 December.

"Just after 4.30pm, two gunmen approached the home and one fired shots through the front window of the house. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died.

Earlier this year, police released CCTV footage of Mark's final movements.

“The footage shows Mark’s last movements, as he made his way towards the family home in Rodney Drive," said DCI McGuinness.“It also shows two gunmen arrive at St James’s Crescent in a light-coloured saloon car, with a taxi sign on top.

"The pair get out of the rear passenger-side door of the car, and head to an alleyway leading to Rodney Drive.“It’s here, at a house with family members present, that the harrowing event took place. This was a cruel attack, which has left loved ones bereft, and indeed a whole community united in shock.“I am keen to jog memories, and am appealing to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward. I am particularly interested in locating the vehicle used by the gunmen.

Forensics at the scene of Mark Hall's murder. Credit: Pacemaker

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.

"To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their anonymous online form.

"There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

