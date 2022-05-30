Travellers have faced another weekend of disruption after a number of Easyjet flights to and from Belfast were cancelled.

Passengers were left stranded after the airline cancelled services between Belfast and the likes of Gatwick and Manchester.

Those travelling from Dublin Airport were also hit over the weekend by lengthy security queues, leading to officials to warn passengers they may miss their flights.

One of those caught up in the disruption was the Belfast based freelance journalist Amanda Ferguson, whose flight back from Gatwick was cancelled.

She tweeted out saying after she was forced to stay the night in a hotel, before heading back to Northern Ireland via Scotland.

Meanwhile, an EasyJet service between Belfast and Dalaman was cancelled on Saturday.

One traveller, Patrick Brown said he and his family were forced to cancel their whole holiday after Turkey after their flight was cancelled.

"It’s been an absolute disgrace," he told UTV.

"We had two kids that were supposed to be going and they are heartbroken. 6 hours notice is a joke," he said.

EasyJet has been contacted for a response.

Over the weekend the travel company said “various operational and supply chain issues” are to blame for the flight cancellations, after it cancelled 200 flights from UK airports over the next week.

“We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period," it said.

