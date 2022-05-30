Derry clinch Ulster Senior Football Championship after 24 year wait

24 years of hurt came to an end on Sunday as Derry defeated Donegal at a sunny St. Tiernach's Park.

Clones was a sea of colour as the two North West neighbours invaded the town.

After a nip and tuck encounter, it was Derry who came out on top with a 1-16 to 1-14 win after extra-time.

You could sense the relief at the full-time whistle as supporters of the Oakleafers invaded the pitch to celebrate with their heroes.

Rory Gallagher celebrates with his family Credit: Inpho

This victory would not have been possible without the guidance of manager Rory Gallagher.

The Belleek native became the first manager to lead three different counties to an Ulster Championship final but Sunday's win was his first victory.

"It couldn't be any better to be honest," said Gallagher after the full-time whistle.

"To be put by the pin of your collar and get win by two points after extra-time.

"It's a phenomenal way to show character, suppose maybe it is the way it had to be after beating three Division One teams and teams who have been vastly superior over a period of time but we caught up on them and came out the right side."

Derry celebrate with the Anglo-Celt Cup Credit: Inpho

Brendan Rogers picked up the man of the match award in the win after keeping the great Michael Murphy quiet.

"It's something to look back on, from an early age you always think how much you'd love to win something with Derry, on such a big stage and a big crowd at Clones." said Rogers,

It's great to be part of history now and we really want to keep grounded and go on an fulfil our potential."

Gareth McKinless has been key to the Oakleafers success, putting in strong performances as well as grabbing a goal in the semi-final against Monaghan.

"It's unbelievable, you picture it in your head throughout the weeks leading up to it but you couldn't picture that today, the fans, the supporters on that pitch when we were lifting that cup is surreal." said McKinless.

Derry will be able to enjoy this success and have an All-Ireland quarter final to look forward to in three weeks time.