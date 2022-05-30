A Doctor accused of treatment failures following the death of a 4-year-old transplant patient is refusing to take part in a medical misconduct tribunal.

Dr. Robert Taylor is also accused of making dishonest statements following the death of Adam Strain.

The Tribunal opened this morning and was told that solicitors for Dr. Taylor insists “He does not wish to participate in the hearings.”

Proceedings continued in Dr. Taylors absence.

He was the consultant anaesthetist in charge of administering fluids during a kidney transplant operation for Adam Strain in 1995.

During the procedure he was given too much of the wrong fluid, too quickly. It led to a condition called Dilutional Hyponatremia.

Adam’s sodium levels dropped. That caused swelling on the brain which proved fatal.

The little boy didn’t survive surgery and died in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

For 17 years Dr. Taylor refused to accept his actions caused Adam’s condition.

Today the Tribunal heard he steadfastly maintained his treatment of Adam was appropriate and justified.

Dr. Taylor defended his treatment decisions in his evidence to a Coroner's Inquest into Adams death in 1996.

He maintained that position during an interview made under caution to PSNI officers during a police investigation in 2006 and in two statements to the Hyponatremia Inquiry.

Then, in 2012, Dr. Taylor conceded to the Hyponatremia Inquiry that he had administered an inappropriate amount of solution.

Today’s hearing heard Dr. Taylor said his earlier defence of his treatment of Adam reflected his true understanding of matters at the time.

However, the General Medical Council claims Dr. Taylor acted dishonestly when he provided statements to the Coroner, the police and to the Hyponatremia Inquiry.

The GMC also accuses Dr. Taylor of a number of alleged failures before and during Adam’s transplant operation.

Dr. Taylor is still licensed to practice medicine. The hearing is expected to last up to 15 days.