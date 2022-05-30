A 34-year-old man has died following a serious assault in south Belfast.

The assault happened on the evening Friday, 27 May in the Abingdon Drive area of the city.

A 30-year-old man was charged on Sunday night with grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

